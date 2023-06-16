Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Acquires 32,124 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 32,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $568,916.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,412,300 shares in the company, valued at $42,721,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVCT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nuvectis Pharma

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

