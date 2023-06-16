Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 308,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,465% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
Nuvei Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
