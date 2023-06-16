Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oculis in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at $4,838,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

