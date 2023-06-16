Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Oculis alerts:

Oculis Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Oculis Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth $4,838,000.

(Get Rating)

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.