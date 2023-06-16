Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $363.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

