Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $363.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.
Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.
