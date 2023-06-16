OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $12.14 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

