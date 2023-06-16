OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 545,499 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 530.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,499 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.61% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period.

JETS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

