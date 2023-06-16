OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 75,502 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 340.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 314,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $339.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock worth $647,273,318. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

