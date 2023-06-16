OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $8.91 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,120,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLQD stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $49.09.
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
