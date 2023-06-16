Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys 3,889 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.05% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $771.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

