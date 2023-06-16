Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 574 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

