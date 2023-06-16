Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $443.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $445.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.14. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

