OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491 over the last 90 days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.