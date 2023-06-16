ONUS (ONUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.95

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004571 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $44.79 million and $34.95 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.24464915 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

