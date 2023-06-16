Oppenheimer Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $297.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.15.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.