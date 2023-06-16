Oppenheimer Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.35.

GXO stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

