Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

