Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $896,136.33

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $46.09 million and approximately $896,136.33 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,330.18 or 1.00005830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002497 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.04775955 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,097,009.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

