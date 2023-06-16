Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $134.83 million and $26.60 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00024371 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.99743123 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $27,279,641.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

