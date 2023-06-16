Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.