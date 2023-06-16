Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Trading Up 5.3%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUTKY shares. Danske raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Outokumpu Oyj Increases Dividend

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Outokumpu Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

