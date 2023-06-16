Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,977.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $9.08 during trading hours on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

