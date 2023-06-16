Oxen Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $176,566.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,407.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00289856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00515467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00403743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,510,210 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.