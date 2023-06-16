Oxen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $159,136.20 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $159,136.20 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,337.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00288723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00510336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00410113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,511,490 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

