Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Short Interest Down 38.5% in May

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

