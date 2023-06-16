Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 842 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $74.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

