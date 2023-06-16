Palisade Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Palisade Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GM opened at $38.05 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

