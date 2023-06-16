Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

