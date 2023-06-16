Palisade Capital Management LP Has $10.30 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 381,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 66,434 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $452.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

