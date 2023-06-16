Palisade Capital Management LP Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Palisade Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 2.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 453,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.