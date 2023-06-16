Palisade Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119,775 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BURL opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

