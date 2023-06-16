Park National Corp OH Acquires 7,632 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.06. The stock had a trading volume of 433,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

