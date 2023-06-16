Park National Corp OH Sells 17,214 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 11,611,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,705,133. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

