Park National Corp OH Sells 3,776 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. 745,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.