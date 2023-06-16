Park National Corp OH Sells 840 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $403.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,203. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $403.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.24 and a 200-day moving average of $370.91.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

