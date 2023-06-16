Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 89,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,232. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

