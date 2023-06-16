PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.