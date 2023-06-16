Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PWOD stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.