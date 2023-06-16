Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $236.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

