Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

