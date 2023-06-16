Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

