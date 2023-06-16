Pensionfund Sabic Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

NSA opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 224.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

