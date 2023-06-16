Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 2,500 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 144,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 335,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

