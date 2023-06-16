Pensionfund Sabic Sells 280 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,497.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,570.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2,490.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

