Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

