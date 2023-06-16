Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 254.0 days.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of Pet Valu stock remained flat at $24.65 during trading hours on Friday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

