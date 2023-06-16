Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

