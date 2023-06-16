Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

