Pictet North America Advisors SA Grows Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.37% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

NYSE SAR opened at $27.03 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. Analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Articles

