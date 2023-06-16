Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,209 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 460,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,306,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,281 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

